Berger Financial Group Inc Acquires 806 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 146.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 244.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,604 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $85.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.68. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.83 and a 1 year high of $96.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

