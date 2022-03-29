Berger Financial Group Inc Buys New Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 71,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,346,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 64,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTS opened at $189.37 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.41 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.20.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.78.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,455 shares of company stock worth $9,607,544. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

