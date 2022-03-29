Berger Financial Group Inc Grows Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,453 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,078,000 after acquiring an additional 27,408 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after buying an additional 23,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $276.00 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $275.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.15 and its 200 day moving average is $239.87. The company has a market capitalization of $175.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.33.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

