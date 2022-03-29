Berger Financial Group Inc Has $7.85 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2,591.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,854 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.0% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after acquiring an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Visa by 6.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 252,327 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $56,205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:V opened at $220.77 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $422.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.17.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.83%.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,213. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

