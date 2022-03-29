Berger Financial Group Inc Has $963,000 Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,937 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.3% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 5.7% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$151.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.38.

Shares of BMO opened at $119.28 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $88.83 and a 1-year high of $122.77. The company has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.049 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.