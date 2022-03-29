Berger Financial Group Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,268 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 0.7% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 0.9% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 6.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $450.01 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $407.94 and a one year high of $699.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $470.91 and a 200-day moving average of $562.53. The company has a market capitalization of $212.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,276 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $592.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

