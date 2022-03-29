Berger Financial Group Inc Invests $1.13 Million in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,033,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,003,965,000 after purchasing an additional 172,681 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,534,043,000 after purchasing an additional 113,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,194,730,000 after purchasing an additional 358,020 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,424,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $727,340,000 after purchasing an additional 267,356 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,418,000 after acquiring an additional 465,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $114.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $81.20 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.82.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,294.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $1,195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,467 shares of company stock worth $25,433,788 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

