Berger Financial Group Inc Makes New Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,425,548,000 after buying an additional 2,493,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,321,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $350,675,000 after buying an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,061,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $312,260,000 after buying an additional 295,897 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 19.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,452,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,962,000 after buying an additional 232,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 233.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,459,000 after purchasing an additional 676,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DRI has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

Shares of DRI opened at $130.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.04 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.17.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

