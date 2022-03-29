Beyond Finance 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.29 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (BYN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00046741 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,393.47 or 0.07168526 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,274.77 or 0.99865396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00056074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

