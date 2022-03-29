Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Holdings Lessened by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC reduced its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BYND. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,665,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,866,000 after acquiring an additional 541,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,896,000 after acquiring an additional 231,029 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,870,000 after acquiring an additional 185,045 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,559,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,948,000 after acquiring an additional 174,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BYND. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised shares of Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.89.

Shares of BYND opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $35.74 and a one year high of $160.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.40. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The firm had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

