BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports.

BVXV opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.48. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BVXV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and related illnesses in Israel. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

