BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Major Shareholder Acquires $108,056.56 in Stock

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Dale Broadrick acquired 24,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $108,056.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, March 21st, Dale Broadrick acquired 10,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Dale Broadrick acquired 11,875 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Dale Broadrick purchased 47,648 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $260,634.56.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Dale Broadrick purchased 2,270 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $12,598.50.

Shares of BRTX stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.06. 39,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,295. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on BioRestorative Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

