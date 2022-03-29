Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bioventus Inc. delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products which help people heal quickly and safely. It includes offerings for osteoarthritis, surgical and non-surgical bone healing. Bioventus Inc. is based in DURHAM, N.C. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bioventus from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of BVS traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.92. The stock had a trading volume of 259,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,858. Bioventus has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.85. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Bioventus had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 21.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bioventus will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVS. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Bioventus by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bioventus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Bioventus by 95.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Bioventus by 523.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bioventus during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

