Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Trading Up 23.4% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $219,504.12 and approximately $2,079.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 23.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00011681 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.08 or 0.00231785 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000083 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

