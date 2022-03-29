Bitzeny Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.00 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (ZNY) traded 98.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Bitzeny has a market cap of $71,963.91 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitzeny has traded 124.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.29 or 0.00271700 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00012576 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001484 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000382 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.