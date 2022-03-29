BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.22. The stock had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,706. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $821.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $15.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.78.

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $39.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.38 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 81.03% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter worth $253,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter valued at $425,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 401.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth about $3,121,000. Institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

