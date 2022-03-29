Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Receives $15.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

BLDE stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $8.11. 240,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,424. Blade Air Mobility has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $573.16 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of -0.21.

Blade Air Mobility ( NASDAQ:BLDE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 54.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after buying an additional 116,492 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 69,436 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 4th quarter worth about $2,795,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

