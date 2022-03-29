Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $43,000 in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the third quarter worth $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 4,866.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XRT opened at $78.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.82. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.98 and a fifty-two week high of $104.31.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

