Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New $43,000 Investment in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 163.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 591.5% in the third quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FAN opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $23.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.95.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

