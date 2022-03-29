Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 500 Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 387,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,425,000 after purchasing an additional 103,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.22. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 45.90%. The company had revenue of $460.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 9.54%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.