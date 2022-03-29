Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Head-To-Head Review

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) and Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Banco Bradesco and Blue Ridge Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Ridge Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.2% of Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Blue Ridge Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $22.16 billion 1.70 $4.07 billion $0.41 9.44 Blue Ridge Bankshares $191.50 million 1.50 $52.48 million N/A N/A

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Bankshares.

Dividends

Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Blue Ridge Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Banco Bradesco pays out 7.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Blue Ridge Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 21.20% 17.67% 1.58% Blue Ridge Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Banco Bradesco beats Blue Ridge Bankshares on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds. The company was founded by Amador Aguiar on March 10, 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. operates as a holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and mortgage lending services. It also offers personal checking and savings accounts, business checking and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company was founded in 1893 is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

