BOLT Price Tops $0.0057 on Exchanges (BOLT)

BOLT (BOLT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One BOLT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BOLT has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar. BOLT has a total market cap of $5.70 million and $528,338.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00035529 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00107277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT (BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

