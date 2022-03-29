BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Short Interest Down 38.2% in March

BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,200 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the February 28th total of 534,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 356,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ BIMI opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. BOQI International Medical has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $13.35.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BOQI International Medical during the third quarter worth about $250,000. CVI Holdings LLC grew its position in BOQI International Medical by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 274,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 208,197 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in BOQI International Medical by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 207,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOQI International Medical by 86.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 28,263 shares during the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIMI International Medical, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products. It deals with the retail and wholesale of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and other relates services. It intends to establish a chain of hospitals specializing in obstetrics and gynecology. The company was founded on October 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Chongqing, China.

