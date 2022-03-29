BOSAGORA (BOA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $35.92 Million

BOSAGORA (BOA) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One BOSAGORA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOSAGORA has a market cap of $35.92 million and $1.94 million worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOSAGORA has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00035439 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00110054 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BOSAGORA Coin Profile

BOA is a coin. Its launch date was May 16th, 2019. BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,595,031 coins. The official message board for BOSAGORA is medium.com/bosagora . BOSAGORA’s official Twitter account is @BOSAGORA1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOSAGORA is www.bosagora.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BOSAGORA focuses on establishing a decentralized blockchain platform that can implement a democratic decision-making process based on Trust Contracts and Congress Network. Based on Consensus Algorithm, BOSAGORA aims to develop and release an open membership program that any BOSAGORA user can participate, and decentralized node program that can be operated separately. Furthermore, it plans to develop Trust Contracts for users to experience BOSAGORA platform environment. “

Buying and Selling BOSAGORA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOSAGORA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOSAGORA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOSAGORA using one of the exchanges listed above.

