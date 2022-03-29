Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Plans $0.14 Variable Dividend

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) declared a Variable dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.144 per share on Wednesday, April 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Boyd Gaming has a dividend payout ratio of 10.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Boyd Gaming to earn $5.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $67.64 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $72.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.46 and a 200 day moving average of $63.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $879.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.16 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 41.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 264.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 498,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,692,000 after buying an additional 361,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,745,000 after buying an additional 352,181 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,882,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,258,000 after buying an additional 99,140 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after buying an additional 71,505 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 372,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,402,000 after buying an additional 19,428 shares during the period. 66.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BYD. Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

