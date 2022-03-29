Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Plans $0.14 Variable Dividend

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) declared a Variable dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.144 per share on Wednesday, April 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.
Boyd Gaming has a dividend payout ratio of 10.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Boyd Gaming to earn $5.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.
Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $67.64 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $72.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.46 and a 200 day moving average of $63.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.
In other news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 264.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 498,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,692,000 after buying an additional 361,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,745,000 after buying an additional 352,181 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,882,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,258,000 after buying an additional 99,140 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after buying an additional 71,505 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 372,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,402,000 after buying an additional 19,428 shares during the period. 66.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BYD. Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.
About Boyd Gaming (Get Rating)
Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.
