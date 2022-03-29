Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX) Short Interest Down 34.9% in March

Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the February 28th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,241,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BMIX stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Brazil Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.
Brazil Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
