Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX) Short Interest Down 34.9% in March

Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the February 28th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,241,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BMIX stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Brazil Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

Brazil Minerals Company Profile

Brazil Minerals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mineral exploration company in Brazil. The company explores for various deposits, such as gold, diamonds, lithium, rare earths, titanium, iron, nickel, cobalt, and sand. It holds 100% interests in the Minas Gerais lithium project comprising 43 mineral rights that covers an area of 57,855 acres located in the Brazilian Western Pegmatite Province in the municipalities of AraÃ§uai, Coronel Murta, Itinga, Rubelita, Taiobeiras, and Virgem da Lapa; and Northeast lithium project comprising 7 mineral rights that covers an area of 23,079 acres located in the surroundings of Parelhas and Jardim do SeridÃ³, State of Rio Grande do Norte, and SÃ£o JosÃ© do Sabugi, State of ParaÃ­ba in Brazil.

