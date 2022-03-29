Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,650 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000.

BIP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James set a $70.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

BIP traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,038. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.45 and its 200-day moving average is $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 124.14%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

