Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC reduced its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 98.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

NYSE WST traded up $8.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $415.43. 8,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,626. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $388.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.30. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.68 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

