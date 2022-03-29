Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Invests $503,000 in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,445,000 after buying an additional 527,204 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 399,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,999,000 after purchasing an additional 28,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of SJM traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.14. The stock had a trading volume of 20,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.31. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.58.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.