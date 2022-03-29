Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Down 52.8% in March

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the February 28th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgestone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.
Bridgestone stock opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. Bridgestone has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.54, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.72.
Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.
