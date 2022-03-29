Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,168,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,505 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $272,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,765,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,111,000 after purchasing an additional 108,585 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,274,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,715,000 after acquiring an additional 147,316 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,232,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,109,000 after acquiring an additional 135,300 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 898,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,250,000 after acquiring an additional 38,006 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 29.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 717,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,984,000 after buying an additional 162,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

BFAM traded up $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.07. 9,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,692. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.41 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.12, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $462.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

