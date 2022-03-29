Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $977.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) will report sales of $977.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the lowest is $955.02 million. Brinker International posted sales of $828.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year sales of $3.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The firm had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

EAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.53.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,165 shares of company stock worth $1,261,249 over the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,782,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,917,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,631,000 after purchasing an additional 680,075 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 56.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 108,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 39,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 9.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 385,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after purchasing an additional 34,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAT stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.07. 26,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,087. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $73.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.50.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

