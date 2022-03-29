British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Shares Gap Down to $43.19

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.19, but opened at $42.07. British American Tobacco shares last traded at $42.52, with a volume of 50,755 shares.

BTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.16) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,600.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at $567,732,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 39.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,436 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 4,198,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,000 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.2% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,579,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,283,000 after purchasing an additional 110,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,200,000 after acquiring an additional 62,153 shares in the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

