Brokerages Anticipate Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $658.99 Million

Analysts predict that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) will report $658.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $645.94 million to $665.70 million. Equity Residential reported sales of $597.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The company had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 3,629 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $327,081.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $2,729,361,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5,365.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,145,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,284,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,121,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,531,569,000 after buying an additional 1,445,519 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQR traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.61. The stock had a trading volume of 55,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,502. The company has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.49 and a 200 day moving average of $86.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $70.90 and a 1 year high of $93.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.62%.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

