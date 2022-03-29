Brokerages Expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) to Announce -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) will announce ($0.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for DoorDash’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.46). DoorDash posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.67) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $270.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.11.

DASH traded up $9.14 on Monday, reaching $114.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,359,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,031,413. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.52 and a 200-day moving average of $156.57. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.32 and a beta of -0.16. DoorDash has a one year low of $74.32 and a one year high of $257.25.

In other DoorDash news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 390,276 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.65 per share, with a total value of $33,036,863.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $70,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 466,474 shares of company stock valued at $52,612,131 over the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter valued at $4,120,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 922,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,968,000 after acquiring an additional 12,258 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 17.5% during the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 38.3% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 110,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,690,000 after acquiring an additional 30,490 shares during the period. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $2,591,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

