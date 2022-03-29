Brokerages Expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Funko’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.30. Funko reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.49 million. Funko had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.74.

Funko stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.66. 10,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,885. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73. The company has a market cap of $896.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20.

In other news, Director Gino Dellomo sold 128,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $2,358,001.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Richard Mariotti sold 106,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $2,155,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,540,317 shares of company stock valued at $29,549,216. 14.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Funko by 11.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Funko by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Funko by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Funko by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

