Brokerages Expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to Announce $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.03. Genco Shipping & Trading reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,533.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $5.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 33.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,345 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $26,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 10,090 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $199,075.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,292 shares of company stock worth $1,696,480 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 20.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNK traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,784. The company has a market cap of $962.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.79. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $24.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.68%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.76%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

