Brokerages Expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) to Post $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.64. Live Oak Bancshares posted earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Live Oak Bancshares.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.41 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 25.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III bought 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.32 per share, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William L. Williams III purchased 5,625 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.37 per share, with a total value of $362,081.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,025 shares of company stock valued at $580,835. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOB. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,188,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,045,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,582,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,494,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,088,000 after buying an additional 15,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock traded up $1.72 on Thursday, hitting $54.23. 15,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,948. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.82. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.56. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12-month low of $51.89 and a 12-month high of $99.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 3.23%.

About Live Oak Bancshares (Get Rating)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Oak Bancshares (LOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.