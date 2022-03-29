Brokerages Expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.31 and the lowest is $1.24. MercadoLibre posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 429%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year earnings of $7.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $8.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $17.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS.

MELI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,757.00.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $31.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,256.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 743.50 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,064.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,302.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $858.99 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud acquired 55 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

