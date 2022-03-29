Brokerages Expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) will report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). MongoDB posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The business had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on MDB. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.72.

Shares of MDB stock traded up $7.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $428.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,669. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $238.01 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $379.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.41 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.87, for a total value of $637,861.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total value of $10,842,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,362 shares of company stock worth $75,246,152 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. State Street Corp increased its stake in MongoDB by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,353,000 after acquiring an additional 37,116 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,662,000 after buying an additional 29,595 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $674,390,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,904,000 after purchasing an additional 56,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at approximately $601,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

