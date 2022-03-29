Brokerages Set AECOM (NYSE:ACM) PT at $85.00

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

ACM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

NYSE:ACM traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.51. The stock had a trading volume of 504,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,798. AECOM has a one year low of $58.36 and a one year high of $79.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.86 and its 200-day moving average is $71.10.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AECOM by 16.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,176,000 after buying an additional 86,352 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 4.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 312,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,787,000 after purchasing an additional 14,318 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 31.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,158,000 after purchasing an additional 270,603 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 473.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 87.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 806,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,926,000 after purchasing an additional 377,332 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

