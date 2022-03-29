Brokerages Set Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target at $673.64

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $673.64.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $632.60. The stock had a trading volume of 27,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $584.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $569.70. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $258.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 32.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total value of $1,562,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,597 shares of company stock valued at $16,516,538 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,774,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,284,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.