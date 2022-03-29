Brokerages Set ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) Price Target at €14.10

Shares of ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2 – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €14.10 ($15.49).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZIL2 shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($10.99) price objective on ElringKlinger in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($17.58) target price on ElringKlinger in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

ElringKlinger stock traded up €0.17 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €8.55 ($9.40). The stock had a trading volume of 105,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.73 million and a PE ratio of 12.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €11.07. ElringKlinger has a 12 month low of €7.05 ($7.74) and a 12 month high of €18.18 ($19.98).

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

