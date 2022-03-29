Brokerages Set Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Target Price at $49.40

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.40.

HIW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,127,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 140,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 189,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 26,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIW traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.27. The stock had a trading volume of 27,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,057. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.63.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.34%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

