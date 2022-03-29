Brokerages Set ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Target Price at $110.00

Shares of ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITVPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ITV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ITV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a report on Sunday, January 9th.

ITVPY opened at $10.64 on Friday. ITV has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.62.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

