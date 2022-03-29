Brokerages Set Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Price Target at $5.99

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.99.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GETVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mediaset España Comunicación from €8.90 ($9.78) to €7.50 ($8.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded Mediaset España Comunicación from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.15 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mediaset España Comunicación from €5.50 ($6.04) to €5.60 ($6.15) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Mediaset España Comunicación from €6.10 ($6.70) to €6.50 ($7.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mediaset España Comunicación from €7.00 ($7.69) to €7.65 ($8.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of GETVF opened at $4.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $6.48.

Mediaset España Comunicación SA engages in the business of audio-visual and related services. The company engages in sale of advertising across various distribution platforms including TV, Internet and Digital. It offers advertising spots and involves in the operation of television channels Telecinco, Cuatro, Factoria de Ficcion, Boing, Divinity, energy, BeMad, and Mediaset Espana.

