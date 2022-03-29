Brokers Offer Predictions for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Lakeland Bancorp in a report released on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.
Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $64.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 85,223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.35%.
Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.
