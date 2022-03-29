Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 122 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,186 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $45,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 453.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter valued at $204,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,231 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, Director W Howard Morris bought 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $231.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

VRTS stock traded up $7.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.37. The company had a trading volume of 44,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.83. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.76 and a 1-year high of $338.80.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 21.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 37.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.03%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRTS shares. StockNews.com raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

