Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 3,449,754 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 106.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,683,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,449,754 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 1.0% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $804,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.30. The stock had a trading volume of 683,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,730,162. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $97.62 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 37.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.3897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Atlantic Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. DZ Bank started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

