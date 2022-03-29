Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 35,531 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,690,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,531 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $48,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,374.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPRT. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.19.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $25.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,882. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.47. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 41.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 128.40%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

